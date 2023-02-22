Calderdale Council say they will take action after fly-tipping in Mixenden
Calderdale Council say they will be taking action after fly-tipping near Jumples Court in Mixenden.
Christopher Paul Matejak contacted the Courier to say he had reported the issue to the council and the local housing association on numerous occasion but that nothing had happened, and that more rubbish had appeared.
“Also, in the past three weeks, rats have appeared the size of cats,” he said.
“As you can imagine, this is a health hazard and I have witnessed people using the area as a toilet.”
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “Fly tipping is a serious and selfish crime which blights communities and can lead to further environmental problems or issues like anti-social behaviour.
“The Council does all it can to tackle the problem and extensive work takes place to prevent fly tipping occurring, including the use of signage, CCTV and patrols in hot spot areas. When fly tipping does occur, we work hard to find evidence to catch the culprits and won’t hesitate to prosecute those responsible.
“Following reports of fly tipping near Jumples Court in Mixenden, we’ll be visiting the site to assess the situation. As the land is not council-owned, we’ll be carrying out an investigation to identify the owner or owners involved and they will be contacted and instructed to move the waste.
“We’ll also be looking at how we can prevent issues in this area in future, this could include the use of cameras to act as a deterrent.
“If people do witness the dumping of waste or fly tipping, having as much information as possible helps us to bring successful prosecutions, so the Council is urging people to come forward. You can report any issues through the online form at www.calderdale.gov.uk or by calling the Council confidentially on 01422 288001.”