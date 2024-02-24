Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The permanent closure of the household waste recycling centre, on Huddersfield Road, was one of the budget saving proposals being made by Calderdale Council’s cabinet as part of £7m cuts to services.

After a huge response from concerned residents, the tip has won a temporary reprieve.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) has now said a decision will be delayed a while.

“We have promised to take no final decision on the site until the end of the year when the resident permit scheme has been in operation and accurate up-to-date usage of the site by Calderdale residents can be assessed,” she said.

The permit proposal – which sees users of all Calderdale’s five waste sites having to show proof they are a Calderdale resident – is another budget proposal aimed at cutting out people from neighbouring areas using the sites in the borough in the hope of reducing some waste the council has to pay to dispose of.

When it announced plans to close the Elland tip, the council received 1,510 responses – 343 supporting the plan, 162 showing no preference but a staggering 1,005 opposing the proposal.

Proposals for the council to dispose of The Shay sports ground, used by Halifax’s professional football and rugby league clubs, saw 55 per cent of respondents supporting the proposal with 34 per cent against and 11 per cent offering no preference.