Calderdale Council to hold litter picks - Find out where your nearest one is to make a difference to community

Residents are invited to roll up their sleeves and help Calderdale sparkle by joining a litter pick in their local area.

Calderdale Council teams will be out in force during Keep Britain Tidy’s national Great British Spring Clean 2023, from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, April 2.

Litter picks are being held across Calderdale to make it easy for everyone to get involved in giving their neighbourhood a fresh look. Equipment will be provided.

Litter picking

Keep Britain Tidy’s mass clean-up campaign brings together individuals, voluntary organisations, businesses and councils to tackle litter that blights communities.

As well as polluting our streets, parks and other public areas, litter harms wildlife, pets and cattle, and costs councils a significant amount each year to clean up. The Great British Spring Clean, now in its eighth year, saw people up and down the country come together last year to clean up nearly half a million bags of litter.

As well as being good for the environment, after the 2022 campaign, 85 per cent of people who took part said they felt more pride in their local area.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We’re pleased to be backing the Great British Spring Clean in Calderdale once again. It supports our priority to tackle the climate emergency and protect the environment, and to have thriving towns and places where people enjoy and are proud of Calderdale’s distinctive outdoor spaces.

“We take action all year round to keep the borough as clean as possible, and we know that local people kindly volunteer their time to clear litter. During the Great British Spring Clean we’re encouraging more local people to lend a hand, whilst at the same time getting active in the fresh air and meeting new people.

“Could you pledge to pick a bag or more of litter to help make a huge difference to the environment?”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our local authority partners.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support from Calderdale Council and residents.”

Pledge to get involved today at www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean and show your support on social media with the hashtags #GBSpringClean and #BigBagChallenge

Find your nearest Great British Spring Clean litter pick in Calderdale:

Saturday 18 March: James Street play area, Elland - 9.30am

Saturday 18 March: Shroggs tip, Carriage Drive, Pellon - 1pm

Sunday 19 March: Tuel Lane car park, Sowerby Bridge - 9.30am

Sunday 19 March: Outside Clay House, West Vale - 1pm

Saturday 25 March: The Paddock, off The Grove, Ovenden - 10am

Saturday 25 March: West View Park, Halifax - 1pm

Sunday 26 March: Kershaw, Luddendenfoot - 9.30am

Sunday 26 March: Mount Pleasant, Midgley Road - 1pm

Saturday 1 April: Blakeborough’s Bridge, Brighouse - 9.30am

Saturday 1 April: The Outback, Hanson Lane - 1pm

Sunday 2 April: Woodside play area, Boothtown - 9.30am

Sunday 2 April: Jubilee Road, Siddal - 1pm

