Calderdale Council's Cabinet members quizzed over Local Plan

Conservative councillors quizzed Cabinet members about the issues at a full meeting of Calderdale Council.

Today (Thursday) scrutiny councillors will also discuss Cabinet’s decision to put main modifications on the plan out to consultation following a “call-in” notice to allow further debate.

These were requested by the Government-appointed Planning Inspector Katie Child, who has overseen hearing sessions into the plan and will ultimately decide whether it is sound and should be implemented.

A view over Halifax

Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf), said up to 1,000 additional homes were scheduled for his ward but claimed it lacked sufficient shops, services and amenities.

It had no bus, rail stations, Post Office and soon less libraries, all leading to greater car use and worsening air quality, he said and asked Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) whether the council would review the spatial distribution of housing allocation.

Coun Scullion said spatial distribution – where homes might go – had been subject to “sustained” appraisal and discussed in depth at the Local Plan hearings.

The council believes the spatial distribution is sustainable and subject to the modifications she requested, the Planning Inspector had told the council she believed the plan was likely to be found sound.

Coun Chris Pillai (Con, Rastrick) said “huge” numbers of homes would potentially be built in his ward and asked Cabinet to publish “adequate” mapping of traffic growth on local roads in the years the plan would cover.

He said the data was essential to consider potential adverse impacts of the plan’s spatial distribution of housing with possible impacts including carbon emissions and air quality.

Coun Scullion said the council prepared a transport evidence base which met the requirements of national planning policy and also detailing mitigation measures which would be required.

The council’s and others’ opinions on this had been submitted during the Local Plan’s examination.

In a related question, Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh asked Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) whether he stuck by comments made in reaching Cabinet’s decision not to make West Vale subject to Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) status.

Coun Patient had said with readings not quite reaching the trigger level the Governmental Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) which oversees guidelines would not look favourably on such a decision, a view doubted by Coun Leigh.

If air quality did worsen would Cabinet reconsider the decision, said Coun Leigh.

Coun Patient said all Cabinet’s advice was consistent on the issue.

In the case of an exceedance the issue would be revisited and he would give Coun Leigh a written answer to the rest of his question, he said.