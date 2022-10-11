Calderdale does blooming brilliant at Yorkshire in Bloom awards - Towns and groups who make areas beautiful are praised

Todmorden in Bloom, was awarded Gold in the C3b Town category, and was also named category winner.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Great news from Tadcaster, at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards ceremony, our wonderful team received a gold medal and Best in Category. Feeling very proud for our town and thankful to all the people who support us.”

Discover Halifax/Halifax BID was awarded Silver Gilt in the C4c Town or City Centre category.

The blooming wonderful floral display at Brighouse Station.

The Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station was awarded Gold in the C6 Parks, Gardens, Cemeteries & Public Buildings category

Incredible Edible Brighouse was awarded Thriving in the C7 - RHS 'It's your Neighbourhood' category.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership was awarded Outstanding in the C7 - RHS 'It's your Neighbourhood' category.

In the Discretionary Yorkshire Rose Awards 2022, Halifax BID was named Best Entry Supporting Tourism.

In the Best of Yorkshire Awards Friends of Brighouse Station was named Highly Commended for Yorkshire in Springtime as well as Highly Commended for Wheels of Fortune.

Speaking of the group’s entry in the Wheels of Fortune category judges said: “Visitors and all who use Brighouse Station must surely think the Wheels of Fortune have turned for them as they are greeted with a delightful display of colourful barrels, planters and flowerbeds - all in glowing Jubilee colours. The group also has a wildlife area, water harvesting and plant and compost recycling.

“They are also very actively involved with the local community and Calderdale college students who have designed 2 twelve metre long murals for on the platforms and local businesses who sponsor planters. A great credit to all involved - keep up the good work and the Wheels of Fortune turning for Brighouse Station.”

The Dusty Miller was named Highly Commended for Heart of the Community.

Mirfield in Bloom was named the winner in the Large Town category and will move forward to Britain in Bloom.