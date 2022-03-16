Calderdale estate tackles fly tipping and bags of rubbish being torn apart by animals
New bins have been installed on an Calderdale estate after issued were raised with a housing association of rubbish problems.
Paladin bins have been installed at St Martin’s View in Brighouse by Together Housing Group following a consultation process with residents to improve the neighbourhood.
Changes in the recycling and refuse collection service have also been made as part of a plan to improve neighbourhood recycling and waste disposal measures.
Residents were becoming increasingly unhappy with the area due to litter and fly-tipping in the area increasing and rubbish bags being dumped, getting torn open by cats resulting in the estate looking unsightly.
Together Housing Group’s Neighbourhood Officer, Deborah Sunderland led the consultation and managed the plan, said: “With covid restrictions easing people were beginning to spring clean and as a result dumping their unwanted furniture, and rubbish on and around the estate because they didn’t have the means to remove it.
"Through the consultation we uncovered that larger communal bins would give the neighbourhood more space for rubbish collection and allow residents to feel pride for their area.”
Paladin bins are made of either black plastic or stainless steel and hold more waste.
The ones used on the estate are stainless steel and hold more rubbish than the standard wheelie bins.
