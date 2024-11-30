Calderdale Local Plan: Bid goes in to build 25 new homes in part of Halifax
Mr and Mrs Whittham want to build the homes at land south of Goose Gate, off Whitehill Road in Illingworth.
At this stage, the application is for outline permission only, which establishes the principle of development if granted.
A supporting statement by DPP Planning says the site is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan, which was approved by councillors last year.
It has capacity for 25 homes including buildings that are already on the site, says the supporting statement.
An indicative masterplan shows how the site could potentially be developed with a capacity of 12 dwellings in a mix of detached, semi detached and terraced homes centred around a proposed access road.
The masterplan shows how each property will have at least one car parking space, together with private gardens to the rear.
A community consultation leaflet drop brought four e-mailed responses, all from neighbours objecting to the proposals, says the statement.
