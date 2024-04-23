Calderdale Local Plan: Bid to build hundreds of new homes and 'care village' including care home, medical centre, pharmacy and community hub in part of Halifax where horses currently graze
The application, submitted to Calderdale Council, is for land described as “south west of White Birk Farm” off Howcans Lane in Boothtown.
The land, between Boothtown and Ovenden, is currently used for grazing horses, says the bid.
If approved, the plans would see more than 300 homes built along with a pedestrian footbridge and a “care village” – featuring a medical centre, pharmacy and community hub.
The applicant – Stone Knight Partnership – says the homes would include 84 two-bedroom properties, 142 three-bedroom and 77 four-bedroom.
The plans would also include 600 car parking spaces.
The care village would provide assisted living housing and a care home for older people, with 56 one-bedroom assisted living apartments and a care home with 64 bedrooms.
According to the application, the assisted living accommodation would allow residents to live independently, with personal care and on-site support.
"Residents would usually live in a self-contained flat with their own front door, although meals may be provided,” it says.
"The care home would provide accommodation for older people who require more support, with access to communal facilities and on-site care.”
A medical centre could include a pharmacy, opticians and GP-style clinic.
And the community hub building would be in the care village complex, providing flexible accommodation for community groups including fitness groups, parent and toddler groups, senior citizens groups, local clubs and societies.
So far, three members of the public have commented on the application – two objecting and one as neutral.
The plans can be seen in more details on the council’s planning portal at www.calderdale.gov.uk/planning/ and searching for application number 24/00190/OUT.
Comments on the application can also be made on the website or by writing to Planning Services, C/O The Town Hall, Crossley Street,
Halifax, HX1 1UJ, quoting the application number.
The land has been allocated for residential development in Calderdale’s Local Plan.
The blueprint for the whole borough providing a framework for guiding planning decisions and establishing where new jobs, homes and services will be located was adopted last year despite some opposition from angry residents.
