Calderdale oil pollution investigation launched by Environment Agency

Officers from the Environment Agency are investigating an incident of oil pollution in Rastrick that is causing a toxic smell in the area.

The oil was found in a small drainage culvert in the Carr Grove area of Rastrick near Brighouse.

Officers are aware that odours arising from the oil have been experienced by residents in the Bramston Street area. The EA confirmed that there has been no impact on local wildlife.

The Environment Agency’s Dave Tempest said: “We suspect the oil has leached into the culvert via an old foul water pipe, probably due to a leak in a nearby oil storage tank.

“We’re appealing to those people in the area who may have an oil tank, perhaps for the purpose of heating their home, to check and inform us if there is a leak.

“We’re working to identify the source of the oil as soon as possible so that we can take measures to stop the pollution.”

If anyone has any information about where the oil might be coming from, we would urge them to contact the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.