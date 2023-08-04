Calderdale park could be 'out of action' for TWO YEARS because of flood protection work

Planning approval has been granted for water storage area schemes at Wellholme Park and a green space at Whinney Hill Park as part of flood alleviation works that can start early next year, winter weather allowing.

But both sites will be “out of action” during the construction phase, which is expected to last about two years.

The news was broken by Environment Agency senior advisor Paul Swales as he was updating flood board members on schemes proposed for Calderdale, which has frequently been hit by serious flooding in the last decade, including in Brighouse.

How Whinney Hill Park could look if the plans go ahead

“That’s going to leave a large impact on the community,” he said.

Accordingly, an engagement plan to explain what is going on has been put together and first stakeholder meetings held, said Mr Swales.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) – who chairs the board – asked if “friends of park” groups and business and regeneration organisations, such as Brighouse BID and Brighouse Town Deal Board, were properly involved in conversations about the scheme.

Mr Swales said they were, and although there was no Friends of Wellholme Park Group, someone was trying to set one and up and they were liaising with them.

The proposed design for Wellholme Park, Brighouse

Already involved in the overall scheme’s stakeholder engagement group are with project team members are Calderdale Council staff, local councillors, business owners and representatives of the Disability Forum and Calder and Colne Rivers Trust.

In his written report to Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board, Mr Swales said maintenance works to the flood defences along Atlas Road and River Street were being completed, aiming to better protect more than 50 businesses in the town.

Advanced works also continue to progress well along the River Calder, according to the report.

A design freeze now in place means no changes to the scheme will now be made, allowing final pricing and review of its economic benefits to take place, said the report.