Calderdale people urged to give responses as Local Plan enters final stages

Residents and businesses can have their say about changes to the plan, known as the “main modifications”, recommended by Planning Inspector Katie Child.

The consultation began on August 12 and the deadline to submit feedback is now approaching, with comments being accepted until 5pm on Friday, October 7, 2022.

In March 2022, the council received a letter from the Government-appointed Planning Inspector Ms Katie Child, outlining her interim findings on the draft Local Plan.

Coun Jane Scullion

The plan, which could see thousands of new homes, and economic sites, built in the borough into the 2030s, has been controversial, particularly in south and east parts of Calderdale including Brighouse, Clifton, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf, where a majority of the homes are likely to go.

The Inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to consider a range of issues relating to the draft Local Plan, including housing, employment, transport, town centres and retailing and climate change.

The main modifications were recommended by the Planning Inspector to make sure that Calderdale’s Local Plan is sound and legally compliant.

Council Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the inspector’s final conclusions will take into account feedback given to the consultation, helping ensure the final adopted plan is right for Calderdale.

“Having an adopted Local Plan will allow us to manage future development effectively as well as safeguard the environment and the borough’s distinctive character.

“It also ensures we can develop the facilities and infrastructure required to support this growth and secure the investment that we need to do this,” she said.

Comments can be submitted online via the online consultation portal at www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan – the plan itself and documents relating to it can be viewed on the site.

Alternatively, Representation Forms are available on request from libraries and council Customer First offices.