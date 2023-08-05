Leeds-based Lovell Partnerships Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council for permission to build the homes, which will be shared ownership properties, on land to the north east of Victoria Works at Whitwell Green Lane.

Objections to the plans were received by the council from some of the residents on Whitwell Green Lane and Whitwell Drive, citing concerns including about flooding risk, mining subsidence, parking, impact on nature and highway safety.

But planning officers believe they meet criteria and have permitted the application, for the homes and associated infrastructure.

Development will consist of 14 three-bedroom homes and 16 two-bedroom homes, according to supporting statements submitted with the application.