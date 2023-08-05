News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale planning application: 30 new shared-ownership homes to be build in part of Calderdale despite flooding and parking worries

Planners have given permission for a 30-home affordable housing development at Elland.
By John Greenwood
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Leeds-based Lovell Partnerships Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council for permission to build the homes, which will be shared ownership properties, on land to the north east of Victoria Works at Whitwell Green Lane.

Objections to the plans were received by the council from some of the residents on Whitwell Green Lane and Whitwell Drive, citing concerns including about flooding risk, mining subsidence, parking, impact on nature and highway safety.

But planning officers believe they meet criteria and have permitted the application, for the homes and associated infrastructure.

Development will consist of 14 three-bedroom homes and 16 two-bedroom homes, according to supporting statements submitted with the application.

A road between some of the plots was widened in the design to allow for visitor parking, which had been a concern regarding pressure on parking space on Whitwell Green Lane.

