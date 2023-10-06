An application to convert a former pond supplies store into a 32-bedroom house of multiple occupancy in Brighouse has been submitted to planners.

S and K Architectural Services has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to undertake alterations and change the use of the building at the former Pond Supply Shop at Sugden Hall, Bridge End.

In a planning statement submitted with the application – number 23/00920/FUL- says the three-storey building, which is around 400 metres from Brighouse town centre, will become affordable housing and has good public transport links.

“This building will seek to adapt to the increasing trend of a shared living model that fosters a sense of community while allowing the chance to optimise resource,” says the statement.

The building at Sugden Hall, Bridge End, Brighouse.

“The design-led interior will attract good quality tenants – those who take pride in where they choose to live and want to be part of a community whilst enjoying living and sharing experiences.”

Outward appearance would not largely change and some blocked up windows would be unblocked, while internally 12 rooms would be created on the lower ground floor, 11 on the ground floor and nine on the first floor.

Each floor has a large separate communal living kitchen area for use by each of the residents living on that floor, says the statement.

“Residents will not only share facilities but also experiences and connections, fostering a deeper sense of community,” it says.

All bedrooms will be en suite, fully furnished, and Wi-Fi connected, while communal areas will be covered by CCTV and there will be ample external lighting to help overcome any security concerns.

Prospective tenants will undergo an application process to establish suitability and which will involve taking references and background checks.

“It is envisaged that the accommodation will suit professional, cost-conscious tenants seeking fully furnished, high quality hassle-free renting inclusive of utility charges and are likely to be users of public transport,” says the statement.

The home would create “luxury accommodation which is ready to move straight in” in a central location, it adds.