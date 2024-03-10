Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national children’s museum has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to install 581 solar panels onto the roof of the building at Discovery Road, Halifax.

Eureka! is a national community asset attracting a quarter of a million visitors each year, says the museum.

It was opened by the then prince, now King Charles, in 1992. The King was a patron until 2002.

Eureka! is in Halifax Town Centre conservation area and there is a listed building in the grounds.

This does bring into consideration the issue of the 1855 old Halifax railway station building which is opposite and whether the panels would affect the Grade II listed building or its setting.

Eureka! says the building itself will not be affected and nor will its setting, with the roof shape not changing and the thin panels only bringing a small increase to its size, it argues in the supporting papers.

Concerns also have to be balanced against the newly-adopted Local Plan policy on measures to combat climate change, says Eureka!

The statement says: “Research has established that a significant percentage of the building’s energy needs can be generated by using a renewable resource.

“The installation of roof-mounted solar panels will not cause harm to the 1855 listed building.

“The proposed investment will make a worthwhile contribution to the mitigation of climate change.”