Local construction company Marshall CDP wants to build the units for warehousing or manufacturing at land at Ainley Top, close to the M62.

One of the units would create around 70,000 square feet of space and the other about 20,000 square feet of space, according to documents submitted with the planning application to Calderdale Council.

They would be situated on land north of New Hey Road and south of the M62 and the road, which goes under the motorway.

The plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council for approval

Office, yard space, service areas and infrastructure would also be included for the units, say consultants ID Planning, who say the land is earmarked for development in Calderdale’s newly adopted Local Plan.

ID Planning says the company has engaged with residents ahead of submitting the application.

Feedback on tree planting has been taken on board, while mitigation measures to mitigate concerns about light, noise and traffic movements will be put in place, residents have been told.

An electricity substation caused concern with the company saying planting between it and the site boundary will be undertaken, if permission is given.

ID Planning says a travel plan has been submitted detailing traffic movements around the site which might include wagons and heavy goods vehicles. These were also worrying residents, who say New Hey Road is a “village-only” route.

The company told residents it does now know who will occupy the units at this time.