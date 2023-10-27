A major housebuilder has submitted a bid to build 166 homes and a 72-bed care home on a former factory site in a Calderdale village.

Calderdale councillors gave building homes at the 10.9 hectare former Crosslee factory site at Brighouse Road in Hipperholme the green light for the principle of development for a homes, a supermarket and retail complex in spring 2022.

This proposed a 106-home development included a care home and 24-bungalow retirement village.

Now Barratt Homes – the largest housebuilder in the UK - has submitted a full application to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build 166 new homes and the care home.

An artist's impression of how Crosslee Park, Hipperholme, might look if planning permission is granted

Numbered 23/01035/FUL, papers can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

The 166 homes will consist of five two-bedroom homes, 91 three-bedroom homes, and 70 four-bedroom homes, if the plans are approved.

Of these, the five two-bedroom homes and 36 of the three-bedroom homes – 25 per cent of the total number - will be “affordable”, says the developer.

These will be a mix of affordable rent, discounted market sale and shared ownership.

They will be laid out in a mix of terraced, semi-detached, and detached homes, with open spaces and parking built in and a green frontage to Brighouse Road and a woodland area to the north east, say the supporting papers.

The homes will form one phase of development followed by another taking in the care home and assisted living developments, according to supporting documents with the application by Sten Architecture.

The papers indicate the two-wing, three-storey care home will be developed by Torsion Care.

Sten say in design terms, a development on an adjacent site, being developed by Taylor Wimpey, is an important influence.

The documents also say the retail elements, including the store for one part of the site, will be subject to a separate planning application by others.

The outline permission, approving the principle of development , was opposed by residents concerned by the impact on roads, including impact extra traffic might have on the busy Hipperholme crossroads, air quality, wildlife and nature.