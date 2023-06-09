Piece Mill Ltd, who own the Piece Mill on Horton Street, have submitted two applications to Calderdale Council.

One would allow it to open a hotel and the other would turn the building’s third floor into nine apartments.

Historically, the building was a storage and back-up building for traders at The Piece Hall.

Piece Mill on Horton Street in Halifax

The premises were extensively restored throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018, with an intention to provide a business environment.

Leeds Beckett University was based there until recently, supporting start up and established businesses grow and train recruits.

Location of the building was a key determinant for the university, including the proximity to the train station and investment in the area, including the creation of a gigabit corridor throughout Calderdale.

But such usage was not sufficient and alternative uses of the building need to be sought, say supporting statements for the planning applications.

“Unfortunately it appears that market conditions did not demand sufficient accommodation or rents payable by individuals or businesses to support the economics of that operator at the time, so these alternate uses are being pursued,” says one of the supporting statements with the applications.

Arguing the council’s newly adopted Local Plan supports homes within town centres, use has previously been granted for 24 apartments on the upper floors, says the company.