Calderbrook Estates Limited is seeking planning permission to make the changes, converting a mill building used as a warehouse and an existing home at Wm Woods Exors Limited at Lambert Street.

The proposal is to form seven homes across the whole site, says a heritage statement prepared for the applicant by chartered architectural technologist Jason B Wade.

The statement says the site is a former textile mill of three storeys constructed from natural stone walls with a stone slate roof.

The Wm Woods Exors Limited mill site at Lambert Street, West Vale. Picture: Google

Until 2023, the mill has been used to manufacture unique car parts for pre-war vintage cars.

The main mill building connects into a house that was occupied by the owner until 2023.

The house was originally four separate “one up and one down” homes but has been merged into one dwelling sometime in the past.

The site also has some single storey annex buildings used until recently as a commercial garage and associated store rooms, with one section two storey and obviously three separate dwellings when first built, says the heritage statement.

The new homes will be achieved by splitting the existing house into two houses, while the three-storey mill section will become three flats.

The former terraced houses will become two new houses with the addition of a small “cat slide” extension.

The single storey workshop buildings will be demolished to form amenity space and car parking.