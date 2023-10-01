News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale planning applications: Bid to turn Halifax town centre office building into housing

A bid is being made to turn an office building in Halifax town centre into housing
By John Greenwood
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Mr Noble is seeking to make the change at 36 Clare Road.

The building, where occupants have included Halifax Society for the Blind, is described as an “asset” to the Halifax town centre conservation area by architects Stonehouse and Co.

It is close to a number of Grade II listed buildings, including the Friends Meeting House and the Royal Oak pub.

The property at Clare Road. Picture: GoogleThe property at Clare Road. Picture: Google
The statement says Clare Road lies on the boundary of the conservation area at a point where the town centre is becoming a mix of both offices and residential.

But Halifax town centre is changing in its use in response to wider social issues impacting from Covid, says the heritage statement.

“One area that a decline is seen is in the rental of office space as many companies move to home working with hot desking.

Properties such as this one, that are right on the boundary of the town centre, are particularly affected.

“As such these properties are seen to be falling vacant,” say Stonehouse and Co in their report.

The scheme aims to change the use of the property to an eight-bed home of multiple occupancy.

“However its focus is on providing high quality apartments in terms of space standards and where possible en-suites to attract young professionals (the location is ideal for workers at the Halifax Bank or for the Calderdale Royal).

“The changes are all internal, and the layout of the building is largely unchanged as these properties lend themselves to residential layouts,” says the statement.

Works would also include a partial basement conversion.

