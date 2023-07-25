News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale planning applications: Bid to turn Halifax town centre takeaway into seven-bedroom house

Plans to convert and extend a Halifax town centre takeaway building into a seven-bedroom house have been submitted.
By John Greenwood
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST

Mr S Mahmood is seeking permission from Calderdale Council to make the changes at the premises at 6 Lord Street, which has previously been Pax Burgerz and Dolce and Banana.

The applicant wants to convert the building, which is a three-storey property built in Victorian style, to a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupancy, including a three storey extension at the back.

In a supporting statement, he says the front character of the building is to be retained and no original features are to be removed.

The former takeaway building on Lord Street could become a houseThe former takeaway building on Lord Street could become a house
The former takeaway building on Lord Street could become a house
The development extension would be built in materials to match surrounding properties but also be “blinded” from streets – including Bull Green, Lord Street and Lister Lane – within the town centre conservation area.

“The extension is large in nature but we feel that this is in proportion with other buildings within the area,” says the supporting statement.

“The new window proportions will now match the front elevation.

“Impact to residents would be very limited as immediate neighbours are commercial.

“We feel that the scheme respects the conversation area.”

In terms of wildlife, the proposed site does now show any signs of birds nesting or bats roosting within the loft space but the application proposes including a swallow nesting box at a high level, says the supporting statement.

The application – number 23/00702/FUL – can be found by searching the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/search-and-comment-planning-applications

Related topics:Lord StreetHalifaxCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilVictorian