Piece Mill Ltd submitted two applications to Calderdale Council for Piece Mill, on Horton Street - one to change its use from commercial, business and services to a hotel, and another to convert the building’s third floor into nine self-contained homes.

Leeds Beckett University was based at the Piece Mill until recently, supporting start up and established businesses grow and train recruits.

The company has deemed its current usage – providing a business environment conducive of education – not sufficient and has sought alternative uses.

However, it is back to drawing board as change of use perm ission for the hotel plans and a certificate of lawful development have been turned down.