Calderdale planning applications: Bids to turn large building near Piece Hall in Halifax town centre into hotel and nine flats rejected

Planners have rejected two applications to create a hotel and nine new homes at a building round the corner from Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By John Greenwood
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

Piece Mill Ltd submitted two applications to Calderdale Council for Piece Mill, on Horton Street - one to change its use from commercial, business and services to a hotel, and another to convert the building’s third floor into nine self-contained homes.

Leeds Beckett University was based at the Piece Mill until recently, supporting start up and established businesses grow and train recruits.

The company has deemed its current usage – providing a business environment conducive of education – not sufficient and has sought alternative uses.

However, it is back to drawing board as change of use perm ission for the hotel plans and a certificate of lawful development have been turned down.

Historically, the building was built to withstand heavy use as a storage and back-up building for traders at The Piece Hall.

