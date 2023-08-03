Calderdale planning applications: Bids to turn large building near Piece Hall in Halifax town centre into hotel and nine flats rejected
Piece Mill Ltd submitted two applications to Calderdale Council for Piece Mill, on Horton Street - one to change its use from commercial, business and services to a hotel, and another to convert the building’s third floor into nine self-contained homes.
Leeds Beckett University was based at the Piece Mill until recently, supporting start up and established businesses grow and train recruits.
The company has deemed its current usage – providing a business environment conducive of education – not sufficient and has sought alternative uses.
However, it is back to drawing board as change of use perm ission for the hotel plans and a certificate of lawful development have been turned down.
Historically, the building was built to withstand heavy use as a storage and back-up building for traders at The Piece Hall.