Calderdale planning applications: Calderdale bakery 'where cannabis farm was found' could become five new homes if plans approved by planning committee
A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert the old bakery at the back of 88 Southgate in Elland into new apartments.
The plans include creating three parking spaces and all five apartments would each have one bedroom.
According to a heritage statement made with the application, the proposed side is on the edge of a conservation area.
It is for the “mill section” of the building where the old ovens of the bakery were housed.
The heritage statement says: “It’s worth noting the mill has been abandoned for some time and, unknown to the building owners, had been used as a cannabis farm, therefore a redevelopment of this building would be highly favourable for the Elland area to reduce large abandoned buildings such as this which attract anti-social uses.
"The development of this building is only viable if commercially worth it, and old mills such as these are costly to convert.”
The statement also says the building as a whole will be left largely as existing.
The current features of the building, such as decorative stone banding and its materials, will be retained, with only one area where it has to be altered around the new entrance door.
This stone band will be matched in and continued so that it retains the existing character of the frontage.
People can comment in support or against the plans and view them on full be searching reference 24/00397/FUL on the council’s online planning portal.
