A bid to extend an Elland warehouse has been turned down because it would overlook nearby residents’ homes and would be too overbearing, planning councillors decided.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee rejected Waxman Group Holdings Ltd’s plans to extend the company’s existing warehouse at Grove Mills on Elland Lane.

Director Joe Pape told councillors the company needed the extra space to store products which include energy panels.

The nature of the products have got bigger and bulkier, requiring more storage space, he said.

Councillor Angie Gallagher

But councillors heard residents were concerned about the overbearing impact they believed the extension would have on their homes, traffic concerns including HGV movements and loss of two parking spaces.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) backed council officers’ recommendation to approve the plans after hearing answers to questions.

But other councillors supported an amendment to refuse put by Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot) and Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden).

Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) said: “I don’t wish to curtail any expansion of any business in Calderdale but I believe this will have a very overbearing effect on those properties.”

The council had received 27 objections – and one neutral comment – over the proposals, including the parking space reduction – from 16 to 14 – HGV concerns and issues of noise and privacy.

One objector told councillors some would have light to their property completely blocked.

Ward councillor Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland), opposing the proposals, said the roads were unsuitable for HGVs. She said Elland Lane often had cars parked on both sides, reducing it to a single route.

Planning officers said they found the plans acceptable in broad terms, though it was a case where councillors needed to come to a view about how overbearing the impact might be.

Mr Pape said the company had run out of storage space on the site and had been having to rent space in Lancashire. This had cost and traffic movement implications and ideally all stock needed to be in one location.