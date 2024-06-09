Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application to turn a Halifax bed and breakfast into a HMO has been given the go ahead.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee approved the application to change the use of the bed and breakfast guest house on Huddersfield Road into a six-bedroomed house in multiple occupancy (HMO).

But they refused another applicant’s bid to change the use of a home at Lister Lane in Halifax into a HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Size of rooms and facilities played a part in planning councillors’ decisions – and their officers’ recommendations.

Councillor Helen Brundell

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) had raised concerns about the Huddersfield Road plans, particularly where the tenant of one room would have to go down some stairs to access their shower room.

He also asked about the applicant’s assertion that it was expected tenants would be mainly health professionals, such as doctors and nurses. The house is opposite Calderdale Royal Hospital.

But planning officers said the proposals were acceptable and original plans for a seven bedroom house had been reduced to six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Mr Singh, told the committee that as a guest house it had been a staple of the community for more than 36 years and his family had run it for two decades.

Councillor Shakir Saghir

But Covid and then rising costs had meant it had become more of “a struggle to stay afloat” as a guest house in recent years.

A switch to HMO would mean it was less dependent on visitors and it already served some of the hospital staff’s needs, councillors heard.

Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) said she believed questions around personal space had been answered and numbers reduced to an acceptable level. Colleagues agreed and they approved the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding Mr Ahmed’s application for Lister Lane, officers said they had concerns about amenities, including size of rooms and level of washing facilities for the proposed eight tenants. These elements were substandard, in their view.

Ward councillors took differing views with Coun Rahat Khan (Independent, Park) writing in support of the application saying it would increase housing options but Coun Shakir Saghir (Workers Party of Britain), who spoke at the meeting, opposing the application, saying residents nearby had concerns about noise and disruption.