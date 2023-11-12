A developer is proposing a six-house home scheme rather than an eight-home one for a Calderdale site.

There is already an extant planning permission, granted in 2021 for eight homes to be built on land west of Rose Villas at Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.

Now Lakeside Construction Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking an alternate permission, this time for six homes at the site.

The developer proposes building six four-bedroomed dwellings in three pairs of semi-detached plots.

The application will be determined by Calderdale Council

Supporting statements with the application say these would be split-level over two or three stories, compatible with the area.

The site is within Hebden Bridge Conservation Area, forming part of an extension to the area when it was revised in 2011.

To the south of Heptonstall Road there is a terrace of Grade II Listed buildings on Bridge Lanes.

The supporting statements point out development of eight dwellings has already been accepted via the 2021 planning permission.

The current scheme proposes six houses in three blocks as opposed to eight houses in four blocks, allowing greater gaps in between each block and improving landscaping opportunities, say the papers.

Given the outline approval and approved scheme for eight dwellings, in terms of heritage impact there is no conflict with either national policy or local saved policy, the statements say.

The papers with the application argue the site is close to the amenities of Hebden Bridge town centre and is served by regular bus services.