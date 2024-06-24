Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company will have to apply for planning permission if it wants to use a Halifax property as a children’s home.

Chris Kershaw of Restorative Social Care Services had applied to Calderdale Council for a lawful development certificate to change the use of the house.

Restorative Social Care Services is a private children and young people’s care provider and says the five-bedroom, detached house will provide care, support and intervention for three children and young people – aged between seven and 18 on admission – at any one time.

There are bedrooms for each of three children or young people and two for staff.

It will provide a safe and supportive environment for the children, says the company.

Built as a home, to use the building as a children’s home does require change of use permission.

The supporting statement with the application acknowledges that a change of use from status C3 to C2 would occur by using the premises as a children’s home but considers that, due to the nature of the change and proposed use, it would not result in a material change of use that would necessitate having to apply for planning permission.

However, say council planners, although residential in nature, it is not considered to be as a single household and as such it is considered that a material change of use from C3 to C2 will occur and therefore planning permission will be needed.

The company will now have to seek the appropriate permission.