Calderdale planning applications: Fresh bid to build new homes in part of Halifax after first was refused
and live on Freeview channel 276
HNJ Properties wants to develop the site at Quarry House, Ramsden Street, Wheatley.
A covering letter and a highways statement submitted to Calderdale Council in support of the application argue the new bid addresses issues raised by a planning inspector who rejected an appeal against a previous refusal.
In particular, it reflects the need for improved visibility splays at the entrance to the site, which will be by an existing driveway which connects with Ramsden Street, say the statements by Alistair Flatman Planning and Holdgate Consulting.
The Alistair Flatman Planning covering note argues: “Having reviewed the inspector’s comments in relation to the previous 2021 scheme, the access arrangements have been improved to demonstrate compliance with the requirement to provide visibility splays of 2.4m x 33m at the site entrance.
“The revised scheme therefore addresses the Inspector’s only grounds for dismissing the appeal.”
The supporting letters say the proposal comprises three, three-bed, dwellings across the site, each served by two parking spaces and private amenity space, with suitable turning and visitor parking on site.
The application – number 24/00149/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.
The engineered solution makes best use of this previously developed site, with design and layout of the dwellings reflecting the final plans for the 2021 scheme considered by the Inspector at appeal, claims the supporting letter.