Permission has been granted by planning councillors for a battery energy storage system in Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee have approved Sandbrook Capital BES Ltd’s application for a facility to house 60 batteries and 30 transformers at land north west of Ashgrove Cottage at Binns Top Lane, Southowram.

Applications or expressions of interest in the storage systems have been controversial in Calderdale, with people concerned about fire risk they feel they might pose.

Councillors heard it was the first to come before Calderdale Council’s planning committee.

In this case, the application drew 123 public representations, including 119 in support.

These were almost all received through a lobby group identified as Your Shout, who had asked people in the Town, Skircoat and Elland wards.

In line with recent national policy guideline changes, the portion of land it would take can be newly classified as “grey belt” – green belt land but meeting some criteria.

This includes not undermining surrounding green belt, showing demonstrable unmet need for the proposed purpose, being in a sustainable location and meeting other rules.

These include the proposal’s role in helping energy storage, helping the country transition from reliance on fossil fuels and boosting energy storage, including from renewables.

Councillors unanimously agreed to permit the development, which will take 32 weeks to build but then operate for 40 years.

After that, it will be decommissioned.

There was lengthy questioning of officers and agent for the applicant, John Sawbridge, from the committee about safety aspects relating to potential fires, water supply used to contain them, emissions resulting and safeguarding water supply to residents relying on these.

An underground tank of water will be available for the fire service to use if needed, filled by either a tanker or using water run-off at the site, and fitted with filtration valves so when used it can then house contaminated rainwater by firefighters, separated from other supply.

Mr Sawbridge told them contaminated water can be removed and then the tank refilled with fresh water.

He told councillors the technology within these battery systems has developed exponentially in recent years and the company had spoken at length with the fire authorities about this and other developments.

In tests, a battery fire was able to be contained within one unit.