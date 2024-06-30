Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mosque is Halifax wants to raise its roof to allow an extra 96 solar panels to be fitted.

The Aspire Trust has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to make the changes at Jamia Mosque Haddih at Hopwood Lane in Halifax.

Raising the ridge will also negate overshadowing issues at the building on a section of roof that also needs repair, say supporting papers with the application.

Agents AT Architectural Services’ design, access and heritage statement in support of the application say it will further meet the mosque’s move to greener energy and provide better insulation.

The changes are planned at the Jamia Mosque Haddih at Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

There are already 60 solar panels on the west roof slope, which are housed on the higher part of the roof, they say.

The supporting statements say the proposal is to create a roof ridge raise on the central part of the roof, which is currently in a state of disrepair and has leaks in multiple places.

“The ridge raise would facilitate 96 solar panels to allow for a greener energy solution for the use of the mosque.

“It would also allow to add better insulation to increase the thermal efficiency of the building,” say the agents.

There is currently a building to the west of the roof in question which is under the same ownership as the mosque and this building, along with the higher roof section, creates an overshadowing affect on the lower roof section, according to the application.