Calderdale Council planning officers have approved Mohammed Noukhez’s plans to make the changes at Halifax Events Hall on Bedford Street.

The property is close to Halifax’s famous gibbet – where offenders met their end by decapitation, and which was in use for around 400 years until the mid 1600s.

The building will remain on its original footprint so the change of use would not impact on the heritage landmark.

And a ward councillor supported the application, saying homes it would provide were much needed in the area.

The ground floor of the building will remain “as is” and used for carpet storage, while six two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and a studio flat will be created on the other floors.

The scheme allows for 11 parking spaces to be shared between residents and a carpet store.

A letter of objection was received on the plans but as this was anonymous, officers said comments it made could not be taken into consideration.

The gibbet replica is close to Bedford Street, at Bedford Street North, Halifax. Picture: Google

“There is a high demand for housing in Park Ward and these apartments will help greatly in elevating the shortage for accommodation,” he said.

The original gibbet was dismantled but its stone base was rediscovered and preserved in about 1840, and the replica was built on the site in 1974.