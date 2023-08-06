News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Calderdale planning applications: Halifax social club near grisly landmark to be turned into shop storage and nine new apartments

A former social club near a famous Halifax landmark can be converted into shop storage space and nine flats, say planners.
By John Greenwood
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council planning officers have approved Mohammed Noukhez’s plans to make the changes at Halifax Events Hall on Bedford Street.

The property is close to Halifax’s famous gibbet – where offenders met their end by decapitation, and which was in use for around 400 years until the mid 1600s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building will remain on its original footprint so the change of use would not impact on the heritage landmark.

Councillor Shazad Fazal supported the application, saying homes are much-needed in the areaCouncillor Shazad Fazal supported the application, saying homes are much-needed in the area
Councillor Shazad Fazal supported the application, saying homes are much-needed in the area
Most Popular

And a ward councillor supported the application, saying homes it would provide were much needed in the area.

The ground floor of the building will remain “as is” and used for carpet storage, while six two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and a studio flat will be created on the other floors.

The scheme allows for 11 parking spaces to be shared between residents and a carpet store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A letter of objection was received on the plans but as this was anonymous, officers said comments it made could not be taken into consideration.

The gibbet replica is close to Bedford Street, at Bedford Street North, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe gibbet replica is close to Bedford Street, at Bedford Street North, Halifax. Picture: Google
The gibbet replica is close to Bedford Street, at Bedford Street North, Halifax. Picture: Google

Coun Fazal Shazad (Lab, Park) said the homes were much needed.

“There is a high demand for housing in Park Ward and these apartments will help greatly in elevating the shortage for accommodation,” he said.

The original gibbet was dismantled but its stone base was rediscovered and preserved in about 1840, and the replica was built on the site in 1974.

Names of 52 people known to have been beheaded by it are listed on a nearby plaque.

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilPark ward