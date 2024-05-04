Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national children’s museum can now install 581 solar panels onto the roof of its building at Discovery Road.

No objections were received to the proposals and Calderdale Council planners have approved the application.

They said the proposals would not accept the frontage, with the roof not readily visible at ground level from the listed building, and would improve sustainability and have a positive impact on a low carbon future.

Eureka! - the national children's museum - in Halifax. Picture: Google

Panels are accepted to act the same way as tiles, so there would not be an increased flooding risk from run-off.

Eureka! is a national community asset attracting a quarter of a million visitors each year, according to the museum.