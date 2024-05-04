Calderdale planning applications: Halifax's Eureka! museum gets permission for hundreds of solar panels
and live on Freeview channel 276
The national children’s museum can now install 581 solar panels onto the roof of its building at Discovery Road.
No objections were received to the proposals and Calderdale Council planners have approved the application.
They said the proposals would not accept the frontage, with the roof not readily visible at ground level from the listed building, and would improve sustainability and have a positive impact on a low carbon future.
Panels are accepted to act the same way as tiles, so there would not be an increased flooding risk from run-off.
Eureka! is a national community asset attracting a quarter of a million visitors each year, according to the museum.
It is in Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area and the listed building in the grounds is the 1855 Old Halifax Railway Station opposite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.