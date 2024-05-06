Calderdale planning applications: Historic Calderdale chapel which has had several uses including Citizens Advice office will be place of worship again

A historic chapel in Calderdale will once again become a place of worship after planners approved a change of use.
By John Greenwood
Published 6th May 2024, 19:00 BST
The Grade II listed Providence Chapel, at Huddersfield Road in Elland, was founded in 1822.

But after a spell as offices, including housing Elland’s Citizens Advice Bureau from the mid 1980s until 1998, and use as a chapel of rest, uses allowed for the building had changed.

Elland Christian Centre applied to Calderdale Council seeking to change the use back to one of worship and religious instruction, and planning officers agreed with their wish, giving their permission.

Providence Chapel Of Rest, at Huddersfield Road, Elland. Picture: GoogleProvidence Chapel Of Rest, at Huddersfield Road, Elland. Picture: Google
The application had seen no objections and 16 letters of support.

These said the centre provides services which are of benefit to the community, will ensure a historic building is maintained and restored appropriately, and will complement work being carried out by the Calderdale Next Chapter team as part of the Future High Street Fund.

