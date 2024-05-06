Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II listed Providence Chapel, at Huddersfield Road in Elland, was founded in 1822.

But after a spell as offices, including housing Elland’s Citizens Advice Bureau from the mid 1980s until 1998, and use as a chapel of rest, uses allowed for the building had changed.

Elland Christian Centre applied to Calderdale Council seeking to change the use back to one of worship and religious instruction, and planning officers agreed with their wish, giving their permission.

Providence Chapel Of Rest, at Huddersfield Road, Elland. Picture: Google

The application had seen no objections and 16 letters of support.