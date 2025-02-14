Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert part of a listed 19th century warehouse in Halifax into six flats and a micro brewery have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O&C, who have been undertaking significant restoration work around Halifax town centre in recent years, want to convert a Grade II listed building which was one of the properties which formed a former wool warehouse on Deal Street, off Church Street.

Proposals are that six apartments will be formed at first, second and third floor levels, with new openings and replacement windows, while the basement and ground floor will keep industrial use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re-roofing work and solar panels will also feature, if planners agree.

The premises form part of Deal Street, which began life as a wool warehouse in the mid-19th century

According to supporting documents with the application seeking listed building consent, it is proposed the business space will be used for a micro brewery and storage.

Originally, the whole Deal Street premises – of which this is part - were a wool warehouse from foundation around 1849, says a heritage statement.

These premises have been empty for almost two years, according to the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supporting statements argue: “It is considered that the conversion of unused space is in accordance with Calderdale’s policy to convert unused upper floors of premises within the town centre to residential use, therefore meeting the requirement for new residential properties and the internal and external refurbishment will allow this building to benefit from a continued and sustainable use, whilst further enhancing the applicant’s investment in the regeneration of Halifax town centre.”

To view the application, search application number 25/00026/LBC on the council’s website.