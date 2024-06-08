Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have approved proposals to build two homes in a Calderdale town where residents whose homes are below the site voiced concerns about flooding.

Objectors said a planning inspector had rejected a previous application in 2014 because of concerns about flood alleviation at the site, which is around 300 metres from Hebden Bridge Rail Station.

But an agent for applicant – Mr N Smith – told Calderdale Council’s planning committee an attenuation system in the new scheme would deal with 50 per cent extra water storage over what was required by the authorities to cope with projected run off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee approved the plans to build two homes at the back of The Woodlands, Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge.

The plans were approved by Calderdale Council's planning committee

Speaking for objectors, Simon Goff said residents’ homes would be in the “front line” for water run-off if the homes went ahead and a decade ago the planning inspector had expressed those concerns.

“Ten years later, with climate change and the frequency of storms, this risk is increased.

“Our properties have been flooded by flash floods four times since 2001,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agent for the applicant, Marilyn Brichard, said the planning inspector had approved the principle of development including design and highways arrangements being accepted.

Concerns were over whether the surface water attenuation scheme would physically fit on the site and this new application comprehensively addressed that situation, she said.

Ms Brichard said the foremost drainage consultant in the district had designed a “robust” scheme approved by the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale officers, including the authority itself as a flood authority.

She said it as accepted the hillside was notorious for flooding and it was a serious issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately it was the council’s responsibility to resolve this with an Erringden hillside flood alleviation aiming to do this.

Ms Brichard said: “The scheme is robust and goes the extra mile.”