Avant Homes North Yorkshire and and JS Morton and Sons want to build the homes at land to the north and south of Exley Lane.

The application is hybrid because part is a full, detailed application seeking permission to build 314 of the homes – including public space areas, landscaping and access from Exley Lane and, emergency vehicles only, from Plains Lane - on land to the north of Exley Lane.

The other part of the application is seeking outline permission – covering access and establishing the principle of development – for 130 homes and two access points on land to the south of Exley Lane.

Calderdale Council will consider the application

The land is north of Park Works on Park Road.

The application papers – number 24/00136/FUL – can be viewed on the council website via its planning portal.

Planning statements submitted by the company in support of the application by McLoughlin Planning say the 314 homes would comprise the first phase of the scheme with the others to follow, if permission is given.

The two parcels of land are described in the supporting statements as “agricultural”.

The site is about 650 metres from the proposed new Elland Railway Station, due to open late in 2026.

Of the 314 homes in the first phase, 63 are described as “affordable”, with 90 of the homes being two-bedroom, 154 three-bedroom, 66 four-bedroom and four five-bedroom, say the supporting documents.

Calderdale Council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted last spring, says 20 per cent of new housing built in Elland must be affordable.

According to McLoughlin Planning, the new homes would be within 30 minutes walk of six primary schools, within 25 minutes walk of two secondary schools, within 20 minutes walk of four supermarkets, within 15 minutes walk of two GP surgeries and 20 minutes walk from Elland town centre.

In terms of consultation, almost 400 homes were “leaflet dropped”, a public exhibition of plans held and a website set up, say the papers.