Calderdale planning applications: Second attempt to build 10 new homes in Calderdale village after last bid was turned down
J and A Butterworth have applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build the homes on land at the back of Stonelea at Barkisland, near Sowerby Bridge.
Supporting statements submitted with the application claim it addresses points made by a planning inspector who dismissed an appeal against the council’s refusal of a previous application.
The applicant says concerns raised by the inspector have now been addressed.
This includes reasonable-sized front gardens for all the plots - in line with the appearance of existing homes, parking spaces significantly being reduced and some of these relocated next to an internal access road.
The number of proposed homes has been reduced to 10, although, as the inspector found no fault with the scale of the houses, this remains similar, say the supporting statements.
A number of changes to the previous application deal with concerns about the impact on various neighbouring homes, including increased distances between properties and removal of some overlooking habitable windows.
Dealing with a third issue raised by the inspector, the reduction of the scheme to 10 homes means no affordable housing is required under the relevant planning policy, and the applicant will make a justified contribution to the area’s education costs, say the supporting statements.
The applicant now feels the proposals meet local and national policy requirements.
The application – number 23/00707/FUL – can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s planning portal.