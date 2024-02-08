Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brenda Ashworth had applied to make the changes at Grove House on Wade House Road in Shelf.

But Calderdale Council planners, recommending refusal, said it did not match Local Plan policy which said the site was in Shelf town centre and its primary shopping area.

Allowing the plans would mean the loss of the shop space.

Ward councillor Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) spoke on behalf of the applicant.

He said Mrs Ashworth was distraught over the issue and that she could not rent it because it was dangerous, and could not borrow to repair it as – because of the condition – she could not get a mortgage on it.

“My concern is we are left with a derelict building that is unlettable,” he said.

Jacqueline Childs, speaking for the applicant, said the property had defects and a basic structural report showed it was underpinned several years ago, the problem arising from the way the foundations had been laid.

The “lean” was so severe, the family feared there would be serious consequences if it collapsed.

“It’s unusable, it’s uninsurable and it’s an eyesore – the residents around there think that,” she said.

But planning officers, who also said the application lacked a specific flood risk assessment, said the key thing was not necessarily an issue of demolition but the proposed rebuilding as a dwelling house – losing the shop space.

Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) noted there will still residential properties in the neighbourhood and proposed an amendment that the application should be approved.

But this was defeated on the casting vote of council committee’s chair, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) after councillors were split on the decision.

By the same margin, a decision to agree with officers’ recommendation to refuse the application also won through.

The shop had been a piano shop, with the business relocating to premises in Halifax, councillors heard.