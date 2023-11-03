Calderdale residents and businesses are reminded to check their flood preparation plans for the winter months

On the anniversary of the launch of the Calderdale Flood Action Plan, Calderdale residents and businesses are reminded to check their flood preparation plans and be aware of the continued risk of flooding during autumn and winter months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council is advising residents to make sure they are prepared for possible flooding and encouraging people to visit www.eyeoncalderdale.co.uk to find out how best to prepare for different types of flooding, what to do to protect themselves and their property, as well as who to contact for assistance.

Businesses are advised to review their Business Flood Plans ahead of the winter months to ensure they know what to do if a flooding incident occurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This October marks seven years since the launch of the Calderdale Flood Action Plan, which was created following the floods of Boxing Day 2015.

Sowerby Bridge during the Boxing Day floods back in 2015

It sets out the actions to support recovery from past floods, reduce the impact of flooding and build resilience for future events.

Incredible progress has been made since the creation of the plan, with £133million secured so far, to fund work across the key themes of strengthening defences, natural flood management, resilient infrastructure, and community resilience.

Since 2016, work has been taking place on flood schemes across the borough. Completed schemes at Bacup Road, Todmorden; Pin Hill Lane, Midgley; Burnt Arces Wood, Eastwood; and Woodland View, Todmorden are protecting over 140 properties.

Mytholmroyd, like many parts of the Calder Valley, was hit badly during the 2015 Boxing Day floods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2026, seven flood alleviations schemes are due to have been completed in Mytholmroyd, Shaw Wood Road, Brighouse, Copley, Stubbing Holme Road, Erringden and Hebble Brook. This will better protect over 1,200 properties.

Over 90 sites in the borough have also been used for natural flood management (NFM) since 2016, with £1million allocated to local landowners to support NFM measures on private land in Calderdale.

In the last year, the Environment Agency has opened a new flood information centre in Hebden Bridge, to help keep the community updated with progress to reduce the risk of flooding in the town, with information about the flood alleviation schemes for Hebden Bridge town centre, Stubbing Holme Road and Erringden Hillside.

Property flood resilience measures are also currently being installed at Burnley Road Academy and are due to be finished in November 2023. This will better protect the school from any future flood events.

Coun Scott Patient

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has also continued to ensure that local communities are aware of the ongoing risk, with a Flood Warning Siren test day held in September 2023 to promote flood resilience.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Many communities in Calderdale live with the constant threat of flooding, especially as climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events.

“Protecting our communities from this flood risk is a partnership effort and we work closely with a range of partners including the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water, the Canal and River Trust, local flood groups, the voluntary sector and community groups.

“As a partnership, we’re marking the seventh anniversary of the Calderdale Flood Action Plan and reflecting on the huge amount of progress that has already been made, and how we’re continuing to increase our resilience to flood events.”

“We’re also reminding people that the risk can never be fully removed, and people should check their flood protection plans. We hope these plans won’t need to be used, but it's always good to be prepared, as we know from experience how quickly the situation can develop at times of flooding.”