Calderdale residents 'desperately concerned' about devastating floods in Pakistan

Deputy Leader of Calderdale Council, Jane Scullion, said many people are “desperately concerned” about the floods which have already claimed hundreds of lives.

“The devastating scenes we’re seeing in Pakistan are truly shocking, with catastrophic flooding in the country already claiming the lives of over a thousand people, and an additional 6 million in desperate need,” she said.

"Hearing that an area the size of the UK is completely underwater really puts the disaster into perspective.

People use rafts to cross a flooded area after monsoon rains on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 1, 2022 (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have a large Pakistani community within Calderdale, and many local people are understandably desperately concerned about the situation.

"As terrible conditions continue to worsen, our thoughts are with the people of Pakistan and all those affected by the crisis, either personally or those with family or friends living in the country.

“Calderdale is known for its kindness, and we know people want to do all they can to help the relief efforts.

"For information about how you can donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal, visit https://www.dec.org.uk The UK Government will also match up to £5 million donated by the public to this appeal.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched an urgent appeal to help the millions of people affected by the devastating floods.

Fifteen UK charities, including the British Red Cross and Oxfam, are asking the public for donations to protect lives as waters carry on rising.

At least 1,136 people have been killed in Pakistan since June.