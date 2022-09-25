Calderdale residents tackling rising energy bills through council scheme

With upcoming energy price rises, residents are encouraged to act before this limited time funding runs out and before the temperature drops in Winter.

Residents can get attic room insulation, underfloor insulation, loft, and cavity wall insulation – all of which can drastically help to keep fuel bills low and reduce carbon emissions across the region.

The project, delivered by Calderdale Council in partnership with Eclipse Energy and Better Homes Yorkshire, is funded by the Government’s Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme.

Resident Michael Dixon who has received insulation through the project Picture: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

Several local people have already benefited from the initiative. Michael Dixon, of Halifax, commented: “I was a bit dubious of the scheme at first as I didn’t want to spend any money on the work. Thankfully I didn’t have to.”

“The insulation has made a vast improvement to my attic – you can really feel the difference in temperature. The work lasted no more than three weeks, and I had a really good set of lads doing the insulation for me. They were wonderful and worked so well together.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “As we head towards the winter, many people will understandably be concerned about the rising cost of living and increasing energy bills. By acting now, households could take advantage of insulation upgrades before the cold weather sets in.

“Having better insulated homes means that less energy is needed to heat the home and rooms are kept warmer for longer. This energy efficiency not only supports a reduction in carbon emissions from homes but also makes homes cheaper to heat – supporting work to tackle the climate emergency and the cost of living crisis.”

Those interested are encouraged to get in touch with either the Council or Eclipse Energy, as soon as possible before the scheme ends in March 2023. To qualify, households need to have a total combined income of less than £30K or be in receipt of certain government benefit, such as pension credit, child benefit, child tax credit or universal credit.