Calderdale residents will need to show proof of residency when visiting waste and recycling centres

In approving this year’s budget, Calderdale Council members agreed to introduce a permit scheme with the aim of deterring people living outside the area nipping across the border to use Calderdale’s tips.

Disposing of waste costs the council money, and permits are being introduced to ensure it is only Calderdale residents who use the tips. There are centres at Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Elland.

But as permits have not yet been made available people cannot yet apply for them.

In the meantime, says the council, residents must tale proof of their residency with them when they go to the tip.

It says examples include a Council Tax bill, a driving licence, or other identification with your address on, for example a utility bill.

Eventually, the permit will be available to download and print and must be shown each time you use a tip.

The permits will be linked to your Council Tax reference number so people are advised to keep their Council Tax information safe as it will be needed when making an application.

Council Cabinet budget proposals initially included a recommendation to close the Elland waste and recycling centre but this was eventually shelved to see how well the permit scheme works in reducing costs.

Calderdale Liberal Democrats have proposed what group leader Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland and Stainland) argues is a fairer solution which would also save money, should closures be considered in future.

At a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Bellenger presented a 2,531-signature petition on behalf of Greetland, Elland and other surrounding area residents opposing the Elland closure proposal, and calling for a full debate on the issues.

The initial Elland closure proposal in areas where a lot of new housebuilding as proposed would lead to road congestion around other sites, causing air quality issues, he said.