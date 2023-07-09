News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Calderdale sewage plant could be about to be powered by solar panels

A company wants to harness solar power by putting photovoltaic panels on the ground at one of its sewage treatment works in Calderdale.
By John Greenwood
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Investment company and asset manager Downing LLP is seeking a lawful development certificate for the panels – a “ground-mounted solar array” – at Eastwood Waste Water Treatment Works on Halifax Road in Todmorden.

The panels will be placed on ground which is effectively poor quality grassland or scrubland with few signs of wildlife, says a supporting statement, written by management company Arcus, submitted to Calderdale Council with the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement says around 0.18 hectares of the site would be used, the array able to generate up to 90kW, connected to the sewage works by underground cable.

The sewage plant wants to build solar panelsThe sewage plant wants to build solar panels
The sewage plant wants to build solar panels
Most Popular

The vast majority of the power generated from the solar panels would be used to serve the site but any surplus could be exported to the national grid, says the statement.

Read More
Read more: Overgate Hospice: Charity shop selling pre-loved toys, books and clot...
Related topics:CalderdaleTodmordenCalderdale Council