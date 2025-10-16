New reduced-hours opening times have been announced for Calderdale’s tips.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staggered closures for the borough’s waste and recycling centres come into force from Monday, October 27.

As reported by the Courier in January, the council decided to axe plans to close Elland tip completely amid massive opposition to the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But faced with still needing to save money, councillors instead opted for all of Calderdale’s tips to run at reduced hours.

Atlas Mill waste and recycling site in Brighouse.

From October 27, Halifax Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Ovenden Road in Lee Mount, will close on Wednesdays.

Brighouse tip, on Atlas Mill Road in Brighouse, will shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Elland Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Huddersfield Road in Elland, will close on Thursdays and Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sowerby Bridge tip, at Mearclough in Sowerby Bridge, will shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Todmorden Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Halifax Road in Todmorden, will shut on Thursdays and Fridays.

At a recent council meeting, cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the council was consulting with staff who will be impacted by the changes.

“The closures are going to be on a staggered basis and, as such, will ensure that there are at least three household waste recycling centres available each day of the week, with all of them open across all of the weekend,” said Coun Durrans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that on days where one was closed, a nearby one would be available to people.

She said changes would be communicated through a number of channels including leaflets being given to residents using the centres in the weeks running up to the changes being introduced.