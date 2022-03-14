Calderdale to feature in hosting the largest upland outdoor classroom

The initiative, which sees thousands of children from across the country spending time on moorland landscapes, returns this year following its cancellation due to the pandemic.

Organised by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), Let’s Learn Moor provides interactive lessons for teachers and children about the uplands and the species which live there.

The theme this year will be protection, covering the protection of people and communities, carbon and wildlife.

Gareth Dockerty, BASC’s head of uplands and Let’s Learn Moor co-ordinator, said: “Let’s Learn Moor is the UK’s largest annual upland education event, providing an opportunity for children to meet the people and organisations that help to protect our stunning moorland landscapes and species.

“The events involve park authorities, local farmers, the emergency services, gamekeepers, water utility companies, conservation groups and many more.”

Sessions will be taking place in the Peak District National Park covering South Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), North York Moors National Park, the Forest of Bowland AONB, Northern Pennines AONB and Calderdale.

The outdoor classroom will introduce children to the people and organisations that help to protect the moorland landscapes and teach them more about the habitat.

They will learn about the sphagnum mosses which help with carbon capture to the endangered curlew. During the day children will be “rescuing” their teachers with the mountain rescue team, solving rural crimes with the police and learning about the importance of the carbon-rich peatlands below their feet and they will sample wild food with venison, pigeon and grouse on the menu.

“As part of Let’s Learn Moor 2022, primary school pupils will get to feel spongey sphagnum mosses under their feet on part of the UK’s largest carbon store and see sticky insect-eating sundew plants,” said Gareth.

“They will get to hear the chattering of red grouse and the iconic curlew calling, see soaring birds of prey and get to meet hardy Swaledale sheep.”