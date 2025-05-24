A Calderdale town’s historic stocks could be on the move now the building where they have resided for about half of their history has been sold.

Elland Stocks – which once housed those who had fallen foul of the law – have sat within the curtilage of the town’s council offices since the latter were built in the 19th century.

Originally, they date to the 17th century and were initially positioned outside the town’s gaol before being moved to the council offices site.

Calderdale Council cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said the sale of Elland Muncipal Offices at Southgate has now been completed, along with the stocks, which were sold with the building.

But, Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said, ward councillor David Veitch (Lab, Elland) had spoken to the new owners to explore if the Elland Development Trust partnership might help maintain them and ensure they continue to be a feature of the townscape.

“Coun Veitch has also spoken to the conservation officer at the council and I think there’s probably a plan to have a site visit and discuss the possibility of applying to move the stocks from what is now private land to one of the redeveloped areas that have recently been improved in Elland,” she said.

Both of the conversations had been “very positive”, she said.

“I think that the council and the Elland Development Trust are looking forward to really bringing the stocks back into the life of Elland, but perhaps not in the way in which they were once used – well, I really rather hope not!” she said.