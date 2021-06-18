Fly tipping in Calderdale

Calderdale's fly tipping hotspots revealed as thousands of incidents reported

Figures have revealed the fly tipping hotspots in Calderdale with close to 3,000 incidents reported in a 12 month period

By Ian Hirst
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:55 pm

Calderdale Council has published the data on the number of fly tipping incidents reported to the local authority between April 1, 2020 and April 3, 2021. In total there were 2,954 incidents reported (68 were not on a postcode ward list).

Here is a breakdown of the number of reports in each ward of the borough (Pictures are for illustrative purposes only)

1. Rastrick

81 incidents reported

2. Sowerby Bridge

114 reports of fly tipping

3. Greetland and Stainland

89 reports of flytipping

4. Elland

122 reports of fly tipping

