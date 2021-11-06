Campaigners in Halifax town centre to raise awareness of climate change amid COP26 talks
There were protesters in Halifax town centre today raising awareness of the climate change crisis.
As the world's leaders continue talks at COP26, Calderdale Green New Deal were in Southgate hoping to encourage more people to talk about what can be done to save the environment and join their call on the Government to take more action.
Today also saw around 100,000 people march in Glasgow - where COP26 is being held.
The protest was the biggest so far during the COP26 summit and campaigners taking part included Greta Thunberg.
The Halifax event was one of about 100 climate change demonstrations held across the UK today, while events were also taking place in another 100 countries, including Kenya, Turkey, France, Brazil, Australia and Canada.