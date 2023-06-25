News you can trust since 1853
Camping near Halifax: Councillors say yes to five new camping pods in Calderdale village

Five timber-clad camping pods will be allowed to open at a rural spot in Calderdale
By John Greenwood
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale councillors have approved a planning application for the pods for Thornton Park Farm on Ash Hall Lane in Cottonstones.

Planning officers had recommended the proposals should be rejected as they were concerned about impact on the green belt but a majority of councillors disagreed.

Councillor Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn), noting a static caravan site had recently been allowed at nearby Norland, said this site would be landscaped and well-screened.

Councillor Christine Prashad
Councillor Christine Prashad
Allowing the plans would help the farm be sustainable, he said.

The council’s planning committee heard pods would have electric car charging points, toilets and washing facilities.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said: “I don’t really see any problems with this and I think they would add value to the area, catering for cyclists and walkers off the beaten track.

“It could be a marvellous idea – I think it will be great for tourism in the area, it’s the sort of natural design that would fit with the green belt.”

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) and Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) were concerned about increases in traffic and Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) about potential extra pod numbers.

But Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) said the site was subtly shielded and you probably would not see it unless you stood on the opposite hillside.

Councillors agreed to permit the plan with suitable conditions to be drawn up by officers.

