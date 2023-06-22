Calderdale Council planning committee members have unanimously given the thumbs up to fresh proposals for five glamping huts and a bell tent at Cross Farm on New Road in Mankinholes.

Part of Tony Batchelor’s planning application seeking change of use for the Todmorden site was retrospective, as part of it had been used for camping before, councillors heard.

Twelve letters of objection and one of support had been received by the council about the plans.

Councillor David Kirton

Objectors were concerned about an increase in traffic, noise and light pollution; impact on wildlife and a conservation area; and the condition of the bridge of Shaw Wood Road – a main route to the site.

The letter of support argued impact on the site was minimal compared to benefits it could bring and the site would be well-screened.

Previous proposals had been opposed by Todmorden Town Council but, after revisions, their members felt they could now support it.

Council officers recommended the plans, with changes aiming to ensure pods were less visible and with tree-planting, be approved.

On balance, slight harm would be outweighed by bringing some tourism benefits, they said.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked if the pods would be connected to main utilities.

Mr Batchelor said they would not – they wanted people to use the toilets, showers and kitchen areas (along with parking and hard-standing also part of the application) which would be housed in what was an agricultural building.

Answering a question from Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), he said it was envisaged the pods would operate from April to October each year. Although there were no plans to install heating, they would be insulated.

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked what facilities the kitchen would offer.

Mr Batchelor said the main aim was to encourage people to use local businesses in the town but washing-up space and a microwave would be provided.

The agricultural building was secure to enable people to lock cycles away, he told committee chair, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat).