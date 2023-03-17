The venue, recently at the centre of a council sewage investigation, has said it needs to put its resources into fixing “the current issues” it is facing.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Casa Brighouse says it wants to “regain the community’s trust”.

"We are so sorry to announce this, but Casa and Our House have come to a mutual agreement that Our House Easter bank holiday terrace party can no longer continue at Casa.

Casa Hotel and Restaurant on Elland Road, Brighouse

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take but in light of recent events we feel it necessary to put all of our resources into fixing the current issues that we are faced with.

"We have a responsibility to our community and local residents and feel that cancelling the event is the only viable option.

"We are confident that the issue will be resolved ahead of the event however we still feel it inappropriate to host the event, we want to work with our local community to gain back your trust and we are 100 per cent committed to doing so.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any offence/disruption caused by the situation and we look forward to releasing another statement to inform you when the works are complete.”

Our House, who are organising the dance event on Monday, April 9, have moved it to a different venue in Leeds.

DJ Dale Castell posted on social media: “Due to recent developments at the venue that are completely beyond our control, with the interests of all guests, residents and the local environment, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to relocate our Casa event.

"I type this with a heavy heart, and fully appreciate the disappointment that this announcement will bring. I’m gutted, however sometimes doing the right thing takes priority over anything else.”

Investigations have been underway to determine the cause of reported pollution within the watercourse at Freeman’s Cut in Brighouse.